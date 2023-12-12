INEC Chair Swears In Nine RECs

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Monday, sworn in nine Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The RECs were recently appointed by President Bola Tinubu.

Yakubu administered the oath of office to them at the last quarterly meeting of the Commission, where the chairman reviewed INEC’s activities alongside all the RECs in the commission.

This meeting was the first of its kind since the conduct of the recent off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states.

The nine new RECs were deployed to Kebbi, Borno, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Kwara, Ondo, Ekiti, and Nasarawa states.