Obi Visits Kaduna Air Strike Victims, Demands Probe

Against the backdrop of the recent accidental military air strike at Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has called on the Federal Government to provide adequate funding for the military and other security agencies in order to enhance their operations.

Obi made the call when he visited the victims at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the state capital on Tuesday.

He lamented that the country has so far recorded 16 accidental military bombings that claimed over 500 lives, with nothing being done by the Federal Government to avert recurrence of such tragedies.

The former Anambra State governor, however, underscored the need for the government to support the military to ensure that incidents like accidental bombings do not happen again.

Obi noted that adequate funding for the military is key in tackling the contemporary and emerging security challenges confronting the nation.

He supported calls for the investigation of the military air strike, just as he advocated the setting up of a foundation to cater for the victims of Tudun Biri drone attack, particularly those that have been orphaned by the incident.