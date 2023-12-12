Rivers Crisis: LP’s Itubo In Talks With Fubara

Amid the unfolding political crisis in Rivers State, Labour Party (LP)’s 2023 Governorship Candidate, Beatrice Itubo, is presently in talks with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I met with the Governor and discussion is still in progress,” Itubo told our correspondent.

She, however, did not give details if she was dumping the LP for the PDP or just in talks to support the Fubara-led administration from her party.

Itubo disclosed that she would only give details when they conclude their deliberations.

Twenty-seven members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The 27 members were said to be loyal to Martins Amaewhule, who is an ally of Nyesom Wike, a former governor of the state till May 29, 2023.

The crisis in the 32-member Assembly had begun as a result of a rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Wike.

Meanwhile, elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has again urged President Bola Tinubu to call Wike, the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to order over the political situation in Rivers State.

Clark said if all former governors insist on controlling their successors, there will be chaos in the country.