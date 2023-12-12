Suspected Militants Kill Four Soldiers In Rivers

Four Soldiers serving in the Nigerian Army, 6 Division have been killed by suspected militants in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Emesu Junction, along the Amungboro- Emuphan Road.

This was contained in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations Officer, Major Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, who said the troops were on routine patrol when they were ambushed by the gunmen.

Two staff of the oil company the soldiers were attached to are still uncounted for, Danjuma noted.

“Suspects allegedly escaped through the Emesu waterside, using the Orashi River. Troops are currently combing the general area to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Additionally, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the unaccounted oil workers are found,” the statement read.

On his part, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, condemned the attack.

“Major General Jamal Abdussalam, while acknowledging the supreme sacrifice paid by the gallant soldiers, strongly condemned this unwarranted attack. He reassured that efforts are ongoing to track down these criminals to pay for their crimes,” he stated.

He assured the general public that troops will not relent until all forms of criminalities are efficiently eliminated within the Niger Delta region.