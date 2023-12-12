Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation Of 19 NPC Commissioners 

The Senate on Tuesday announced President Bola Tinubu’s request seeking the confirmation of the nomination of 19 commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The appointees are:

1. Emmanuel Eke (Abia)

2. Clifford Zirra (Adamawa)

3. Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra)

4. Isa Buratai (Borno)

5. Alex Ukam (Cross River)

6. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta)

7. Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi)

8. Tony Aiyejina (Edo)

9. Ejike Ezeh (Enugu)

10. Abubakar Damburam (Gombe)

11. Uba Nnabue (Imo)

12. Dogon Garba (Kaduna)

13. Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano)

14. Yori Afolabi (Kogi)

15. Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun)

16. Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Ondo)

17. Mary Afan (Plateau)

18. Ogiri Henry (Rivers

19. Saany Sale (Taraba)

The President also asked the red chamber to confirm the nomination of Bashir Indabawa (North-West), Enorense Amadasu (South-South) and Babajide Fasina (South-West) as NPC commissioners.

The Senate led by Senator Godswill Akpabio referred the nomination to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to report back in two weeks.

Akawor Confirmed RMAFC Commissioner

Similarly, the Senate approved the nomination of Ambassador Desmond Akawor as commissioner representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The appointment followed the recent passing of the immediate-past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State, Asondu Temple.

‘Senators Donate December Salaries’

In another development, the Senate suspended receipt of their December salaries to assist the survivors and families of the accidental military drone air strike in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who briefed the red chamber on decisions taken when he led a delegation of the upper chamber on a courtesy visit to the Kaduna Government House on Sunday.

The upper legislative chamber equally observed a minute silence in honor of the victims.

The Senate adjourned plenary to December 20 to continue with deliberations on the 2024 Appropriations Bill.