TUC Asks FG To Pay N35,000 Wage Award

The Trade Union Congress on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to pay all federal civil servants their ₦35,000 wage award immediately as agreed during a meeting that was held following the removal of fuel subsidy

Briefing journalists in Abuja after the congress’ emergency National Executive Council meeting, the TUC President, Festus Osifo, said workers had only received a one-month payment that was meant for September, adding that only a few workers had been paid for the second time.

He also advised all the 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to “tighten their belt in assuaging the plight of workers” following the removal of fuel subsidy to avoid a fresh crisis in the country.