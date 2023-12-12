Wildlife Trafficking: Court Jails Guinean As Convictions By Customs Rise To 11

The Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a native of Guinea, Mamoduo Barete, to two years imprisonment for trafficking and trading in pangolin scales, a prohibited and endangered wildlife species.

Justice Yelim Bogoro sentenced Barete, to two years imprisonment or a N500,000 fine. According to the judge, the period spent with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS) shall be considered and computed.

Barete’s conviction was secured by the Nigeria Customs Service on charges of conspiracy, trafficking, and trading in pangolin scales, an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, 2004.

The NCS in its reaction to the sentence says the convict is one of the suspects arrested in a joint operation with the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) in December 2022.

“NCS and WJC partnership is one that works, and they are committed to continue to work together to target these transnational organized crime networks.

“The conviction has raised the Service’s convictions in illegal wildlife cases to no fewer than 11 between May and December 12, 2023. Tens of other wildlife trafficking suspects are standing trial in court,” the NCS said in a statement.

The data came to light just as preparation for a successful Comptroller General of Customs Conference (CGCs Conference) is ongoing.

“How else can one celebrate these achievements than with a successful Comptroller General of Customs Conference (CGCs Conference) starting tomorrow in Lagos, Nigeria?

“The Nigeria Customs Service is one organisation that is leading by example; they are doing the job and making the whole world proud through the unrelenting effort and coordination by the NCS Special Wildlife Office and the prosecutors,” the statement added