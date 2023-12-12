Winning 2023 CAF Best African Player A Testament To My Hard Work – Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is still reeling in the euphoria of his 2023 CAF Player of the Year award, describing the feat as a testament to his hard work.

The Napoli striker broke a 24-year jinx at the 2023 CAF Awards on Monday to become the first Nigerian to land the gong since legendary Kanu Nwankwo in 1999.

Osimhen, who beat Liverpool and Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to win the prize, says he is proud of himself for earning the “prestigious” title in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

“Winning the CAF Best African Player 2023 is a testament to my hard work, your love, and your support. I am so proud of myself for achieving this prestigious award,” he tweeted on his X account.

The Super Eagles star thanked his late parents for supporting his football career but said his CAF prize celebration would have been more perfect if they were alive.

“The support of my amazing family, my fans most especially my Nigerian supporters, and the love for the beautiful game of football motivates me to aim higher daily,” Osimhen said hours after the victory.

“Losing my dear parents in the course of this journey leaves a scar in my heart as they have always been my major driving force for success since I was a kid, may their souls continue to rest in peace. To my wonderful family thanks for always having my back and loving me so much. I wouldn’t have made it this far without your esteemed support.

“I am sure my parents in heaven are smiling at me. This is for you,” he added.

The 24-year-old also thanked his coaches – past and present – for their “huge roles” in guiding his football career.

“Thank you CAF, to all the coaches I have played under both local and international, your wisdom and knowledge have played huge roles in guiding my footballing career, thank you so much,” Osimhen said, adding: “To my fans and Nigerian supporters, your dedication in supporting me on the good days and bad days do not go unnoticed, even amidst the arrows of hatred thrown at me y’all still stood by my side. I am grateful”.

He also congratulated his compatriots Chiamaka Nnadozie who was voted the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Asisat Oshoala for winning the CAF Women’s Player of the Year prize.

“I also congratulate Chiamaka Nnadozie and Asisat Oshoala for their prestigious awards. Dreams do come true!” he added. “Thank you, everyone. GOD is the greatest.”