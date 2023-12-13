Biden Meets With Families Of US Hostages Held In Gaza

Family members of American hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza said they had a “terrific” meeting Wednesday with US President Joe Biden and were still hoping for a “Christmas miracle.”

Biden held his first in-person meeting at the White House with about a dozen family members. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also attended, the White House said.

US officials say an estimated eight US hostages are still being held since Hamas militants’ October 7 attack on Israel and four have been released so far.

The meeting came a day after Biden, who has stood by Israel since the attacks, issued his strongest criticism yet of Israel’s offensive in Gaza and said it risked losing global support by “indiscriminate bombing.”

“It was a terrific meeting and conversation,” Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son Sagui, 35, is among those held hostage, told reporters after the meeting.

“We were only reinforced in seeing and believing that we could have no better friend in Washington and in the White House than President Biden himself.”

Liz Hirsh Naftali, the great aunt of four-year-old American girl Abigail who was released during a ceasefire in November, said Biden had been “bringing out the light in this dark time” through his efforts to get more hostages freed.

“We’d love a Christmas miracle,” she said. “We would love all of our loved ones to come back and be with us for Christmas.”

The White House later said Biden was “grateful” to the families for “the time that they afforded him.”

“He was moved by their stories, by the love they feel, by the hope that they still harbor,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The Gaza war broke out after Hamas gunmen attacked Israel on October 7, killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel, determined to destroy Hamas and bring the hostages out, launched a devastating aerial and ground offensive on Gaza.

It has left the Palestinian territory in ruins, killing more than 18,600 people, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from the Hamas-run health ministry, and causing massive damage to roads, schools and hospitals.

Israeli officials say about 135 hostages remain in Gaza.

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly backed a non-binding resolution for a ceasefire on Tuesday, further isolating the United States, which has refused to support a call for a durable truce.

The Biden administration has given wholehearted support to ally Israel, saying it has the right to attack Hamas.

However, as civilian casualties mount in Gaza the United States has stepped up calls for Israel to take more care.

Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, will travel to Israel on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.