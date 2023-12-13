Fubara Hails Wike On 56th Birthday Amid Rivers Assembly Crisis

Amid the crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly over an impeachment plot against him, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, congratulated his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, on his 56th birthday anniversary.

Fubara, who is in the eye of the storm in the oil-rich South-South over a feud with his predecessor, described Wike as his “Oga”.

“Your Excellency, my dear wife and I, and the good people of Rivers State, join your family and friends to facilitate you on this day,” the governor said in a birthday post on his verified account on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex was demolished on Wednesday amid tight security about two months after fire gutted the complex.

The demolition exercise started at about 6:45am with Governor Siminalayi Fubara leading a convoy consisting of about 10 bulldozers carried on heavy-duty flatbed lorries into the Assembly premises.

The governor later presented the N800bn 2024 budget estimates to the Edison Ehie-led group at the Government House the same moment the demolition was carried out.

Ehie was recognised by the court as the Speaker of the House while the court restrained Martins Amaewhule from parading himself as the speaker.

Present at the budget presentation were members of the House loyal to Ehie. None of the members who recently moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) was in attendance.

The crisis in the 32-member Assembly had begun as a result of a rift between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.