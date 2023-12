Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has presented a budget estimates of N2.2 trillion for the 2024 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The governor presented the budget titled, ‘Budget of Renewal’, on Wednesday at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex in Alausa, Ikeja, the state capital.

The proposed budget comprised N1.02 trillion recurrent expenditure, which is 45% of the total budget, and N1.22 trillion capital expenditure, which is 55% of the budget.

More to follow…