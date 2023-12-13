‘I’m As Fit As Fiddle’, Adeleke Says As He Returns From Vacation

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has arrived in Nigeria after a month of working vacation outside the country.

Disclosing this in a statement on Wednesday, Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed that the governor, who arrived at the Murtala International Airport in an elated mood, said he feels refreshed and recharged for more service to the good people of Osun State.

READ ALSO: Defection: Ehie Declares 27 Seats Of Rivers Lawmakers Vacant

“I’m elated to be back in Nigeria in the midst of my people. You all can see I’m in an excited mood as I’m now recharged and refreshed to deliver more good governance and service delivery to the people of Osun.

“The insinuation of whether I’m sick or otherwise is unfounded. I am as fit as a fiddle. I went on a working vacation to both recharge and meet partners for the development and progress of our state. ”

“Those spreading falsehood about my trip are just embarrassed and dumbfounded by our achievements. That’s why they’re spreading all those unfounded rumours.

“I’m back now, hale and hearty. The good work continues in Osun”, the Governor reiterated to pressmen on his arrival.

Also in a post on X announcing his arrival, Governor Adeleke said he had a productive vacation to Bangkok, Thailand, adding that he is “glad to be back rejuvenated to do more in delivering good governance to the good people of Osun State.”