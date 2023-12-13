‘I’m Still In APC’, Rivers Assembly Member Adoki Refutes Return To PDP

Tonye Adoki, one of the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has refuted report that he has returned to his former party.

Adoki and 26 other members of the 32-member crisis-rocked Assembly had on Monday announced their defection to the APC, citing instability in the PDP as the reason for their action.

With the Edison Ehie-led group backed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara declaring the seats of the 27 defected members vacant on Wednesday, reports emerged on social media claiming that Adoki has returned to the PDP.

However, in a statement he personally signed, Adoki, who represents Port Harcourt Constituency II at the Assembly, said he is still a member of the APC.

The statement read, “It has come to my knowledge that some jobless and misguided youths are being used to spread fake news that I, Hon. Tonye Adoki has reneged from my defection move.

“It is on record that I was among the lawmakers that advocated this defection to the All Progressives Congress and I owe no one any apology.

“And I am still a member of APC,” he said.