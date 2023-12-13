Muslim Community Demands Justice For Victims Of Kaduna Bombing

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of Jama’atu Nasrul Islam (JNI), Sa’ad Abubakar has said the Muslim community will not rest until justice is done for victims of the accidental drone attack on Tudin Birin village of Kaduna State.

Military air strikes intended to flush out bandits from Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, hit the wrong target, killing about 120 people and injuring scores of others.

The Sultan made this known during the annual Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Central Council Conference held in Minna on Monday, adding that the annual meeting could not be held for the last five years due to insecurity, especially in northern Nigeria.

This meeting which is an annual gathering of traditional and Islamic leaders in the country, condemned the bombing by the Army insisting they want justice for the victims and their families by bringing the perpetrators to book per the constitution.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Idris Malagi while speaking at the event offered an apology to the Muslim community and Nigerians over the incident, assuring that President Bola Tinubu’s directive for a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident would be done openly and transparently.

Malagi said that the president had approved the commencement of the FULAKO Initiative, which would facilitate the building of houses, clinics, schools and veterinary hospitals as part of the non-kinetic response to problems of banditry and kidnapping in Northern Nigeria.

The Governor of Niger State Umaru Bago who was represented at the event by his Deputy Yakubu Garba said Nigerians must rise above religious sentiment to condemn the attack and charge participants to focus on the ways to achieving universal education in northern Nigeria in particular.

Etsu Nupe Yahaya Abubakar in his welcome speech asked Muslims to seek knowledge of the religion while appreciating the government of Niger State for supporting the program which is holding for the first time outside Kaduna State.

The meeting held for the first time outside Kaduna State, and at the end of a closed-door session, a communique will be issued to collect resolutions on various national issues including the 2023 general election, insecurity and socioeconomic development of the Muslim community.