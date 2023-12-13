New Civil Service Commission Chair Vows To Tackle Job Racketeering

The Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, has described as disturbing, reports of job racketeering in the Federal Civil Service, promising to work with intelligence agencies to finish out culprits.

He spoke on Wednesday after being sworn in with 11 members of the commission by President Bola Tinubu at a brief ceremony that took place before the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House, Abuja.

“I’m disturbed by the whole cash-and-carry reputation of the commission,” Olaopa said.

“For me, we will do everything possible in collaboration with some of the intelligence and security agencies to make a few scape goats and communicate a new image for the commission.”

Olaopa said the Service under his leadership will be “committed to bringing back institutional values” to sanitise the system.

Also, the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission, Dr Musa aliyu, who was also sworn in by the President on Wednesday, said he will lead by example and abide by his oath of office.