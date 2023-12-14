FG Sacks All Directors Of Civil Aviation Agencies 

The Federal Government has dismissed all directors of civil aviation agencies in the country following the sacking of the chief executive officers of the same organisations.

In a statement sent to Channels Television by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, the Federal Government said all the affected directors should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.

The statement was signed by a spokesperson for the minister, Odutayo Oluseyi.

The affected agencies include the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

The government said the move was aimed at repositioning the aviation industry and ensuring a safe and efficient air travel experience for Nigerians in line with the agenda of President Bola Tinubu.