Infinix Secures ‘Most Outstanding Phone Brand’ Title At 2023 Nigeria Tech Awards

Infinix Nigeria has reaffirmed its position as a leader in the mobile technology industry by being awarded the “Most Outstanding Mobile Phone Brand of the Year 2023” by the Nigeria Technology Awards (NITA).

This accolade follows their dual victory in 2022, where they clinched the titles of “Most Exceptional Phone Brand” and “Best Customer-Centric Phone Brand”.

This year’s award, held on Saturday, 9th December 2023, in Lagos, underscores Infinix Nigeria’s commitment to technological innovation and its dedication to customer satisfaction. Infinix has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in mobile technology, offering products that cater to the Nigerian market’s needs and set trends globally.

Infinix’s success at the 2023 Nigeria Technology Awards (NiTA) can be credited to its impressive array of smartphone releases, each tailored to different segments of the market. The flagship ZERO 30 5G, launched in September 2023, revolutionized vlogging and content creation with its 4K 60 FPS 50MP Front Vlog camera and a 108 MP OIS ultra-clear rear camera. Its MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, curved 144Hz AMOLED display, and 68W Supercharge technology have set new benchmarks in smartphone performance.

The HOT 30 Series, released early in the year, is a budget-friendly device designed to cater to gamers, students and tech enthusiasts with its powerful gaming processors, ample memory, lightning-fast charging capabilities, and the most vivid high-definition screens. The series stands out for its unique combination of affordable pricing and impressive gaming and entertainment features.

With multiple charging options, like the reverse and wireless charging features, advanced chipsets, and an impressive user interface, the Note 30 series released by Infinix in May 2023 caters to tech-savvy users seeking premium features at an attractive price point. The Smart 8 and 8 Plus, released in October 2023, targets young, entertainment-savvy customers who appreciate excellent audio capabilities in an affordable package.

Speaking on the award by NITA, Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager, said that “winning the Most Outstanding Phone Award is a testament to the fact that Infinix has consistently raised the bar when it comes to technological innovation.

From groundbreaking advancements in camera technology to the introduction of cutting-edge innovative charging technologies and long-lasting batteries, Infinix’s smartphones have consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, especially in the budget-friendly and mid-end smartphone categories.

These innovations have not only improved the lives of Nigerian consumers but have also contributed to shaping the future of the mobile technology industry”.