Fubara Signs N800bn 2024 Appropriation Bill Into Law 

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Thursday, signed into law, the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N80bn a day after he presented the budget estimates to the State House of Assembly led by Edison Ehie.

Ehie and his loyalists subsequently approved the bill and the governor assented to it on Thursday.

The signing ceremony was held in the conference room of the Governor’s Office at the Government House.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu; some metres of the State Executive Council, present and former lawmakers who support Governor Fubara, and some chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Local Government Areas.

The governor in his address said the estimated N800bn, tagged, ‘Budget of Renewed Hope, Consolidation and Continuity’ will be well implemented to provide critical infrastructure like the second phase of the landmark Trans-Kalabari road and meet the socio-economic needs of the people.

On his part, Edison Ehie, one of those contending the Speakership seat in the Rivers State House of Assembly, commended the governor’s foresight in expanding infrastructure and youth development through employment generation.

The governor had on Wednesday presented the budget estimates to five lawmakers led by Ehie, after the controversial demolition of the Assembly complex.

The Ehie-group had also declared vacant, the seats of the 27 members that defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ehie and Martins Amaewhule have been embroiled in a Speakership tussle that is in court.