Police Rescue 263 Kidnap Victims In Katsina, Kill 12 Suspected Terrorists In Six Months

Police authorities in Katsina State have killed 12 suspected terrorists and rescued 263 kidnapped victims from June to December 2023.

Within the period under review, 1,269 suspects have been arrested out of the 1,009 cases recorded by the Command.

Out of this number, 458 suspects have been charged to court, 21 cases are under investigation and 49 are awaiting trial, the police commissioner in the state Aliyu Musa said on Wednesday at the Katsina Police Command Headquarters, Katsina when he received the newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge of Zone 14 Yahaya Abubakar.

In the meantime, 104 suspected armed robbers have been arrested alongside 97 murder/culpable homicide suspects as well as 148 suspected rapists.

He said the Command is working tirelessly toward the reduction of crimes such as kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, rape, and other lesser crimes comprising of criminal breach of trust, cheating, criminal trespass, theft, and mischief, among others in the state.

In his address, the newly posted Zone 14 AIG which comprises Kaduna and Katsina State commands, said the visit was part of his familiarization tour to interact with officers and men of the command to address them on his clear-cut policy since his assumption of duty.

He explained that the visit was aimed at devising ways to pilot the activities and improve the security architecture of the command towards ensuring a safer Katsina state.