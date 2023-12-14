Police Vow To Apprehend Ekiti Robbery Perpetrators 

The Ekiti State Police Command has vowed to arrest the perpetrators of a bank robbery in the Ikere-Ekiti area of the state.

Robbers had attacked two new-generation banks in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday evening, carting away an undisclosed amount of money with three persons feared killed.

In a statement after the incidents, the police spokesman in the state, Abutu Sunday, said the Commissioner of Police, CP Ogundare Dare, visited the scene of the robbery incidents at Ikere-Ekiti for an on-the-spot assessment.

“The Commissioner, who expressed his displeasure over the ugly incident, directed the Ikere Area Commander and all the Tactical Teams within the Command to ensure the perpetrators are trailed, arrested, and brought to book,” the statement partly read.

The police spokesperson said tactical squads and soldiers deployed to the scene engaged the hoodlums who abandoned the three vehicles and two motorcycles before they fled to the bush.

The police enjoined anyone with useful information concerning the identities and whereabouts of hoodlums to contact the police.

The commissioner commiserated with the family members of those who were fatally affected and wished those currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery.

CP Dare called for calm and implored everyone to go about their lawful businesses as the Command will not rest until the hoodlums are made to face the full wrath of the law.