Troops Apprehend IPOB/ESN Commander In Enugu, Recover Arms, Ammunition

Troops of Sector 1 Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III in conjunction with other security agencies following a credible intelligence report has on Wednesday apprehended a commander of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s armed affiliate the Eastern Security Network (ESN) one Mr Uchechukwu Akpa.

Three other members of the group were also arrested alongside the commander at their hideout within Christ the King Catholic Church Ameta Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The arrest was made possible during a raid operation of their hideout while holding a meeting to take over the leadership of IPOB/ESN Auto Pilot Command Enugu State Chapter from apprehended former Commander *Chocho* and also planning to carry out attacks on own troops.

During the raid, Mr Uchechukwu Akpa sustained a gunshot wound while trying to escape. Others arrested are; Udoka Anthony Ude, Ikechukwu Ulanta, and Ezennaya Udeigewere. While quantity 4 of live cartridge were recovered.

It could be recalled that Mr Uchechukwu Akpa was the Second in Command to Chocho a notorious IPOB/ESN criminal who earlier escaped to Benue State due to the intensity of own operations and was recently arrested. The arrested criminals are presently in custody for further exploitation.

In a follow up raid carried out at the early hours of today, Thursday 14 December 2023 at another hideout in Nenwe, Agwu Local Government Area of Enugu State, where the following were recovered, One AK 47 Rifle, Two AK 47 Magazine, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO special ammunition and one Pump action rifle.

The GOC 82 Div Nigerian Army; Maj Gen HT Dada appreciated the incredible cooperation of other security agencies for the success of the operation.

He enjoined the good people of the South East region to support and continually provide timely, reliable and credible information that will lead to the arrest of more unscrupulous elements through the Emergency Line *193*.

In its communique on Thursday, the Nigerian Army promised to continue to protect lives and property of the good people of the South East region as it carries out its constitutional roles within the ambit of the law.