Uzodimma Asks Politicians To Stop Playing Politics With Kaduna Air Incident 

The Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has urged Nigeria’s political class to quit playing politics with the Kaduna air incident and accept the apologies tendered by the Nigerian Army that it was an error.

The Governor stated this on Thursday during the launch of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration emblem at the Government House in Owerri.

He said this is the time Nigerians need to support and encourage the Nigerian Military which has been at the forefront of defending the territorial integrity of the country.

According to him, the service of the Nigerian military is so important that the survival and unity of the country depend on it.

Uzodimma believes every job and profession has been confronted with unavoidable challenges at one point or another and as such no one is perfect. He thus called on Nigerians to continue to encourage the country’s military.

Over 80 persons died in the accidental military strike with scores wounded. While there was initial confusion about the development, the Nigerian Army claimed responsibility for the incident.

In the wake of the air mishap, President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State called for an investigation into the matter.

Tinubu also condoled with the families, victims, and the people of Kaduna State over the incident. Vice President Kashim Shettima days after visited the area to commiserate with the people over the mishap.

The latest incident has also drawn criticisms from rights organisations and the UN who are calling on the military to review its rule of engagement.

“While we note that the authorities have termed the civilian deaths as accidental, we call on them to take all feasible steps in the future to ensure civilians and civilian infrastructure are protected,” UN Human Rights, Public Information Officer, Seif Magango, said.

“They must review rules of engagement and standard operating procedures to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.”