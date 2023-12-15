Federal Lawmaker Leads Rally In Support Of Governor Fubara

A member representing Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Awaji-Inombek Abiante has led a solidarity walk in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital in support of Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

The walk which kicked off at the popular UTC Junction, Azikiwe road in Port Harcourt and culminated at the Government House Gate had in attendance youths from the various Wards of the Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Federal Constituency.

Speaking at the rally, Abiante commended Governor Fubara for taking steps to renovate the Rivers State House of Assembly complex and showing leadership amidst the political crisis in the State.

“There is always a price to be paid for liberty and that is standing strong, standing firm,”

“The governor decided after a structural integrity test that the chambers failed to give the Rivers people befitting chambers for legislative function and why that is ongoing an alternative has been provided,” he said.

“They didn’t ask them to sit under the shade or a mango tree.”

“For the illegal members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, not for those who voluntarily resigned and relinquished their responsibilities but for those who are standing with the Rivers people, who know they got there on the mandate and the sweat and sacrifice of the Rivers people they have provided an alternative place to seat”

“No king reigns forever, this is the time for another king who has been lawfully elected.”

He also assured the governor of the support of his constituents to provide development for the people of the State.