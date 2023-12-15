I Was Exhausted, Akpabio Opens Up About Events After Birthday Colloquium

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has given more details about events in the aftermath of his 61st birthday colloquium, saying he was exhausted.

The former Akwa Ibom governor held the event in Abuja with several reports saying he slumped on the occasion.

But giving details about what transpired on that day, the Senate President told journalists in his Abuja office that his birthday took a toll on him when he was still battling with a bout of malaria.

“What eventually happened after the event was a show of humanity. I went home and I called my doctors and I was assured that I had malaria, mingled with stress, which could also be described in another way as exhaustion,” he said.

‘Anybody Could Be Exhausted’

He acknowledged that what transpired after the event was a show of humanity.

“This is to say that the work goes on. I want to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and we are still going on with our duty, our appropriation.

Senator Akpabio, however, said that lawmakers will resume plenary on the 20th of December. According to him, the various committees are expected to have finished their work to meet the target of passing the budget before the end of the year.

Thursday’s event was attended by top government dignitaries including President Bola Tinubu who extolled Akpabio’s qualities and said he is working with the National Assembly to make the nation better.