Northern Governors Forum Meets In Kaduna

Governors of the nineteen northern states are meeting in Kaduna on Friday (today) to discuss issues that affect the region.

This is the maiden meeting of the forum since the present crop of governors came into office on May 29th, 2023.

The meeting which is holding at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in the Kaduna state capital, will be chaired by the governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, with Governor Uba Sani as the host.

During the meeting, the governors will discuss security and other socio-economic challenges confronting the region.

In addition, they will use the occasion to commiserate with the Kaduna State government over the unfortunate military airstrike at the Tudun Biri community in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Already, the governor of Gombe who is the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, have arrived for the meeting.

Others present are the deputy governors of Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, Yobe and Kwara states, who are representing their state governors.