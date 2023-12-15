Northern Govs Donate N180m To Victims Of Kaduna Air Mishap

Northern governors have donated N180m to the victims of the Kaduna accident airstrike that killed over 80 persons and also injured scores.

The nineteen governors from the region donated the amount during their meeting on Friday in Kaduna.

“Your excellencies and colleagues, distinguished members of the press, as you can see, we are presenting our support to the victims of Tundun Biri [accident] and the Kaduna state government to further support them,” the chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum Inuwa Yahaya said

“On behalf of the Northern Governors’ Forum, we hereby make this donation so that the government of Kaduna State will use it to support the victims,” the Gombe governor said.

He prayed to God Almighty to comfort the victims and the Kaduna State Government over the loss, praying that the souls of those affected rest in peace. The governors also called for adequate compensation for the victims.

Their donation followed a similar one by lawmakers from the region weeks after the incident.

Presidential Order

The Kaduna air mishap is the latest in military accidents in the country. While there was initial confusion in the wake of the bombing, the Nigerian Navy denied involvement in the mishap that threw the nation into mourning. But the Nigerian Army claimed responsibility for it. The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited the site on the heels of the air strike and apologised for the development, describing it as regrettable.

Already, President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani have ordered a probe into the matter to find the causes of the incident and prevention of the same in the future.

Vice President Kashim Shettima also visited the victims of the attack at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the Kaduna State capital and reiterated the government’s resolve to punish anyone found culpable in the bombing.

“It is already directed by Mr President, an investigation is being conducted with a view to preventing a re-occurrence of the incident and we expect a report to be submitted in the shortest possible time,” Shettima added.

But rights organisations have faulted the incident and are calling on the country’s military to review its rules of engagement.