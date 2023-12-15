NSCDC Officer Behind Viral ‘Oga At The Top’ Remark Promoted To Deputy CG

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, Shem Obafiaye, famous for the viral ‘Oga At The Top’ remark, has been promoted to the rank of deputy commandant-general (CG).

The promotion was made public on Friday in a statement that was signed by Babawale Afolabi, the National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC.

Back in 2013, Obafiaye, then the Lagos Commandant of the NSCDC, gained widespread attention during an appearance on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

When asked to provide the NSCDC’s website, Obafaiye replied, “The website is… excuse me… wait… it can only be made known by my Oga at the top,” pointing skywards and smiling broadly.

The phrase “Oga At The Top” quickly went viral, turning into memes, danceable tunes, and even being printed on T-shirts featuring a caricature of Obafiaye.

Despite the humorous incident, he was redeployed from the Lagos Command shortly afterwards.

Now, after ten years, Obafiaye has been promoted to Deputy Commandant-General.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, presided over the decoration ceremony of Shem Obafiaye, along with two other colleagues, Fasiu Adeyinika and Ibrahim Raji, who previously served as commandants in Kwara and Imo, respectively.

“Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has decorated three newly promoted Deputy Commandants General (DCGs) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with their new ranks, calling on them to be loyal, disciplined and initiate ideas for the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure (CNAI),” NSCDC statement read.

Tunji-Ojo urged the new DCGs to act as the nation’s cornerstones and building blocks, stressing that the ministry cannot accomplish any significant development on its own without their assistance.

Describing the promotions as a recognition of hard work and a call to further duty, the Minister urged the newly appointed Deputy Commandants-General (DCGs) to mentor their subordinates effectively to prevent any gaps in their duties.

The decoration ceremony held on Wednesday in the Aisha Rufai Conference Room, located at the Civil Defence, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).