Tinubu Assures Investors Of Ease In Fund Repatriation

President Bola Tinubu has assured foreign investors of ease in the repatriation of funds as the Federal Government ramps up efforts to attract more businesses to the country.

Tinubu spoke on Friday when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Hungary, Lorand Endreffy; the High Commissioner of Rwanda, Christophe Bazivamo, and the Ambassador of Ukraine, Ivan Kholostenko, at the State House in Abuja.

The Nigerian leader told the Rwandan High Commissioner that issues around trapped funds are being tackled, promising that funds will be processed expeditiously for release.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Inflation Rises To 28.20% In November – NBS

“We are one family on the continent. We will continue to promote democracy and good governance. I will maintain an open-door policy, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chief of Staff are also available,” he said according to a statement from his spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we are already working on the issues of double taxation, and it will be properly streamlined to favour business growth. Nigeria is home and a haven for investors.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW