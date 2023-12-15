Yemi Alade Releases New EP ‘Mamapiano’

African superstar Yemi Alade is back in the limelight with her latest EP release, ‘MamaPiano.’

The four-track EP, released on Friday, is a fusion of Alade’s profile as “Mama Africa” and her venture into Amapiano, the popular South African genre gaining global recognition.

The opening track, ‘Amazing Grace,’ serves as a celebration of Alade’s journey as a superstar, showcasing her longevity in the music industry.

The EP features tracks such as ‘Ladies (Get Up)’ and ‘EFCC,’ where she teams up with the sensational duo Ajebo Hustlers.

‘MamaPiano’ demonstrates Yemi Alade’s versatility as an artist, embracing the Amapiano genre that has dominated the Nigerian and African music scene in recent years.

The EP is available on all platforms, offering listeners an exciting exploration of Amapiano and showcasing Yemi Alade’s dynamic stage presence that has earned her respect as one of Africa’s most esteemed performers.

With a career spanning a decade, Alade has captured audiences worldwide with her infectious music and captivating performances.

Known for her pan-African appeal, Yemi Alade’s collection of hit songs has solidified her position as one of the continent’s leading stars.