Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Named New Emir

Kuwait’s crown prince, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, was named the oil-rich country’s new emir after the death on Saturday of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf, state television reported.

“Kuwait’s cabinet names crown prince, his highness Sheikh Meshal… emir of the state of Kuwait,” the broadcaster said.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, died on Saturday aged 86, the royal court said, after three years in power marked by repeated political disputes.

READ ALSO: Kuwait Emir Sheikh Nawaf Dies At 86

“With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn… the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait,” said a statement aired on state television.

The channel had cut its regular programming and switched to a broadcast of a Koranic recital before the announcement.

In November, Sheikh Nawaf was hospitalised “due to an emergency health problem”, according to the official KUNA news agency. It did not provide details about his illness, but he was later declared to be in stable condition.

Given his age, concerns about his health were commonplace during his rule.

Sheikh Nawaf ascended to the role of crown prince in 2006, appointed by his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. He assumed the position of emir upon Sheikh Sabah’s death in September 2020 at the age of 91.