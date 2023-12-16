Kwankwaso Visits Victims Of Kaduna Air Mishap, Calls For ‘Full-Scale’ Probe Of Incident

The presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election Rabiu Kwankwaso has lent his voice to the call for a thorough and transparent investigation into the accidental military airstrike in Kaduna State.

Scores were injured and 85 people died during the airstrike in the Tudun Biri village of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Weeks after the incident, Kwankwaso visited victims of the incident at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital in the Kaduna State capital, saying a probe would help to identify and punish those responsible for the accidental airstrike.

READ ALSO: Northern Govs Donate N180m To Victims Of Kaduna Air Mishap

I was in Kaduna, today, to identify and commiserate with victims of the Tudun Biri airstrike. Advertisement While I’m glad that the victims are convalescing, we pray for repose of those lost in the unfortunate incident. I also reiterate the call for a full scale investigation and adequate… pic.twitter.com/jhqHJu5Ch7 — Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (@KwankwasoRM) December 16, 2023

READ ALSO: Those Found Culpable For Kaduna Bombing Will Be Punished – Shettima

“I was in Kaduna, today, to identify and commiserate with victims of the Tudun Biri airstrike,” he wrote on his X account following the visit.

“While I’m glad that the victims are convalescing, we pray for the repose of those lost in the unfortunate incident. I also reiterate the call for a full-scale investigation and adequate justice for those affected.”

He urged the Federal Government to ensure that the recent military error bombing does not go the way of previous incidents with no action taken to avert a recurrence. Kwankwaso thus appealed to the government and well-meaning Nigerians to support the victims most of whom lost their breadwinners in the mishap.

Already, President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sani Uba of Kaduna state have pledged to probe the accidental air strike which the Nigerian Army says was a regrettable development.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has also apologised for the incident and visited the area in the wake of the mishap. Vice President Kashim Shettima, Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi, and northern lawmakers in the National Assembly among other top dignitaries have also visited the victims.

Donations have also been pouring in from several quarters as victims of the air strike continue their recuperation.