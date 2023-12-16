Sevilla Sack Alonso After Terrible Run

Sevilla sacked coach Diego Alonso on Saturday following a dire run of form which leaves them 16th in La Liga.

The Uruguayan was dismissed in the wake of a 3-0 home defeat by Getafe.

“Sevilla announces they have sacked Diego Alonso,” said the club in a statement.

Alonso failed to record a victory in both the Spanish top flight and Champions League after being appointed on October 10.

READ ALSO: Dortmund’s Poor Run Continues With Draw At Augsburg

Sevilla lost three and drew five of eight La Liga games under Alonso and finished bottom of their Champions League group.

The 48-year-old’s only victories at the helm both came in the Copa del Rey against lower league opposition.

Alonso had replaced Jose Luis Mendilibar, who led the team to a record-extending seventh Europa League triumph in May.

AFP