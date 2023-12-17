Channels Television Wins TV Station Of The Year For The Record 16th Time

Channels Television continued its tradition of making history on Sunday night by winning the Television Station of the Year once again. It is the 16th time Africa’s most awarded TV station will emerge as the best TV station in Nigeria, a record no other TV station in the country comes close to.

Professor Olu Obafemi declared the station winner of the award, which recognises media excellence in the country, at the 31st Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) anniversary, held at Muson Centre, Lagos.

The criteria for the award include the level of adherence to the rules of regulatory bodies, the percentage of local content, response to financial obligations internally and to regulatory bodies, quality of programming and transmission, objectivity, fairness and balance.

Channels Television trounced Arise TV, TVC and many others to clinch the prestigious award this year.

Before the most recent win, Channels Television, which broadcasts to over 20 million people in and outside of Nigeria, and is the most watched Nigerian station, previously won the prestigious award in 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, alongside other recognitions.

At Sunday ceremony, awards were handed in multiple categories with the PUNCH newspaper and The Nation coming out tops in the print categories. The PUNCH bagged the much-coveted Newspaper of the Year award and the Editor of the Year gong and nine other awards, while The Nation went away with 15 awards, the most won on the night.

Also in the broadcast category, the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) clinched the NBC Prize for Radio Station of the Year.

Recognised globally as a station built on trust, Channels Television, a 24-hour news and media organisation was founded in 1992 by Nigerian veteran broadcasters and business moguls: John Momoh and Sola Momoh.

The Company commenced operations in Lagos, south western Nigeria and has since grown to include three other Stations in Abuja, Edo and Kano states. The Company also has bureaus in almost every state in Nigeria, including stringers and affiliates in other parts in Africa.

Operating in Nigeria’s hugely popular broadcast media market, Channels Television is the first and only thriving national TV brand, dedicated solely to the dissemination of news.