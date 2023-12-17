El-Rufai Installed Gbobaniyi Of Ijebu Land

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been installed as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland.

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, conferred the former governor with the title on Saturday.

Also conferred with chieftaincy titles by the monarch were a former governorship hopeful in Ogun, Jimi Lawal, and his wife, Maryam.

El-Rufai took to his verified X handle (formerly Twitter) on Friday night to express his delight.

According to El-Rufai, he is the first person outside the southwest to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale

“I am pleased to announce that on Saturday, the 16th of December 2023, His Royal Majesty Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona the Paramount Ruler and Awujale of Ijebuland will honour my brother and confidante Otunba Jimi Lawal with two chieftaincy titles for his contributions to the Ijebu Kingdom and Nigeria, along with his wife Maryam Lawal.

“I also am privileged to be the first Nigerian outside of South-West of Nigeria to be conferred with a chieftaincy title by the Awujale in his nearly 64-year reign.

“I am to be recognised as the Gbobaniyi of Ijebuland. I am grateful to Kabiyesi Awujale for the recognition and thank all those who have wished me well for this,” his post read.

El-Rufai governed Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023.