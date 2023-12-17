NDLEA Arrests 75-Year-Old Granny In Lagos

A 75-year-old grandma has been arrested in Lagos for dealing in illicit drugs, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said on Sunday.

The suspect, Sekinat Soremekun, was nabbed on Friday in the Oshodi area of Lagos with quantities of cannabis and litres of codeine syrup were recovered from her.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the granny claimed her son, Segun who is now at large, supplied her the illicit substances which she retailed.

“NDLEA operatives in Lagos on Friday 15th December arrested a 75-year-old grandma, Mrs. Sekinat Soremekun for dealing in illicit drugs,” Babafemi said in a statement.

The narcotics agency also succeeded in securing the forfeiture of multi-million-naira mansion located at K-5A/2 Road 14, Victoria Garden City (VGC) estate, Lekki area of Lagos used as clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine.

This followed the prosecution of a drug baron, Okenwa Chris Nzewi by the NDLEA where the court ruled that the building be forfeited to the Federal Government, Babafemi noted.

“Okenwa was arrested along with his associate, Sunny Okeh Ukah on 30th July 2022 and subsequently arraigned on four counts in charge number FHC/L/527C/2022 at the Federal High Court, Lagos.

“They both pleaded guilty on 17th July, 2023, while they were convicted and sentenced to four and three years imprisonment each with an option of fine of four million (N4,000,000) naira and three million (N3,000,000) naira respectively in addition to community service for four and three weeks each. His vehicle marked EKY 496 DJ was equally forfeited to the Federal Government.

“To further deny him of enjoying the proceeds of his criminal activity, the NDLEA filed a civil forfeiture charge against the building used as a clandestine laboratory at the Federal High Court Lagos which initially granted an interim forfeiture order that elapsed on 6th December before the final forfeiture on 7th December 2023,” he stated.