Tinubu, Fubara, Odili In Closed-Door Session

President Bola Tinubu is meeting with stakeholders from Rivers State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara led the team from Rivers State.

The stakeholders include a former governor of the oil-rich state, Peter Odili; and some traditional rulers from the state.

It was learnt that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Governor Of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is also expected to be present for the meeting.

The meeting may not be unconnected with the political crisis that has rocked the state over the past few days.

Vice President Kashim Shettima; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila are also part of the meeting.

Rivers State has been a theatre of the absurd in the last three months with the state House of Assembly serving as the “boxing ring”. The rift between Wike and Fubara split lawmakers in the House with 27 of them decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party in whose central government Wike currently serves as minister.

The feud also saw the emergence of parallel sittings, an impeachment plot against the governor, the demolition of the Assembly complex, and a gale of resignations of pro-Wike commissioners in Fubara’s cabinet.

The President and some elder statesmen had intervened in the crisis earlier in October but it degenerated into a full-blown fight.