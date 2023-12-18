Desperate Politicians Undermining Electoral Reforms – Analysts

Politicians who are desperate to occupy political offices have been accused of undermining electoral reforms that were meant to sanitise the Nigerian political process.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Samson Itodo, the Executive Director of Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth, and Advancement (YIAGA) Africa, called for laws to limit excesses of individuals who subvert the process.

A public affairs analyst, Jide Ojo, who was also a guest on the show, expressed his concern about the political class’ attitude that subverts the electoral process.

The analysts collectively emphasised the need for attitudinal reforms within the political class, stressing that electoral reform goes beyond legal or administrative changes.

They called for a collective effort to address the challenges and threats to democracy in Nigeria.

Itodo highlighted issues such as the readiness of polling units’ results sheets before voters even cast their votes, emphasising the threat this poses to credible elections.

“The BVAS—politicians have now come to accept the fact that this device is a game changer; it limits multiple voting and limits voting by proxy and what they have now employed is the BVAS bypass because they know how powerful it is in ensuring the integrity of the process.

“But what you see is this constant attempt to undermine the process. When we think about reforms and bigger lessons, we need to speak to our political class on the need for them to change their attitudes towards elections,” Itodo said.

“We need laws that limit the excesses of individuals who want to subvert the process. We have to demand integrity from our politicians and for them to play by the rules of the game,” Itodo said.

On his part, Ojo lamented the desperation of the elite to frustrate the electoral litigation process and criticised their tendency to crush anyone who stands against their interests.

“There were so many reforms in that 2022 Electoral Act, but in 2023, we have seen the subversion of these technological devices. We have seen how they have been aided and abetted by the court, dwelling very much on technicalities.

“I seriously have concerns about the character and attitude of the current species of our political elite, who stops at nothing—you cannot stand up to them; they crush you; if they cannot induce you to do their bidding, they will crush you,” he said.

“A lot of threats to democracy are now afloat. We need to show concern; electoral reform is not just about legal or administrative reforms; it’s attitudinal reforms.”

Ojo pointed to the challenges faced by petitioners in obtaining election materials for filing within the 21-day time frame, citing instances in the Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo elections.