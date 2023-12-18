Dortmund Forward Adeyemi To Miss ‘Several Weeks’ With Injury

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi will be missing for “several weeks” due to an ankle injury, the Bundesliga club announced on Monday.

The 21-year-old winger “suffered a partial tear” of the ligament in last week’s 1-1 draw against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Dortmund wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The club said he would be absent for “several weeks” and will miss Tuesday’s final game of the year at home to Mainz.

Adeyemi’s goal against PSG secured top spot ahead of the French champions in a group that also included AC Milan and Newcastle.

Dortmund, fifth in Germany, will play PSV Eindhoven in the last 16, with the first leg scheduled for mid-late February.

Adeyemi has scored just twice for Dortmund this term, both in Europe, but the Germany international has more often than not been used off the bench.

AFP