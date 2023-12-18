FULL FIXTURES: Man City Face Copenhagen, Arsenal Take On Porto In UCL Last 16

Holders Manchester City were handed a tie against FC Copenhagen in Monday’s draw for the Champions League last 16, from which the meeting of last season’s runners-up Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid appears the standout tie.

Pep Guardiola’s City, who are looking to retain the title they won in Istanbul last June, will be expected to comfortably get the better of the Danish side, who qualified from their group at the expense of Manchester United after beating the Red Devils 4-3 at home.

Inter, the Serie A leaders, were one of the teams to avoid after finishing second in their group and their meeting with Atletico will see Diego Simeone, the coach of the Spanish club, come up against a team with whom he spent two years as a player in the late 1990s.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who have gone out in the last 16 in each of the last two seasons and in five of the last seven campaigns, were also braced for a tough draw having come second in their group behind Borussia Dortmund.

They will therefore be relieved at being handed a tie against Real Sociedad, who topped their section above Inter but are appearing in the Champions League last 16 for the first time since 2003/04, when they were knocked out by Lyon.

Barcelona’s meeting with Italian champions Napoli is another standout tie, while Arsenal will be expected to get the better of Porto.

Bayern Munich will be strong favourites against Lazio and record 14-time European champions Real Madrid will also be heavily fancied against RB Leipzig.

The other tie sees Dortmund come up against PSV Eindhoven, who are coached by former Borussia manager Peter Bosz and are through to the last 16 for the first time in eight years.

The first legs will take place in mid-February with the return matches in March.

This season’s Champions League final will be staged at Wembley in London on June 1.

FULL UCL Last 16 Draws

The draw for the last 16 of this season’s UEFA Champions League, made at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday:

FC Porto (POR) v Arsenal (ENG)

Napoli (ITA) v Barcelona (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Real Sociedad (ESP)

Inter Milan (ITA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Lazio (ITA) v Bayern Munich (GER)

FC Copenhagen (DEN) v Manchester City (ENG)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Real Madrid (ESP)

First legs to be played on February 13/14/20/21; second legs to be played on March 5/6/12/13