‘I Am Human, Can Serve God’, Spyro Defends Performance At Church

Nigerian singer Oludipe David, popularly known as Spyro, has addressed the recent controversy surrounding his performance at the Harvesters International Gospel Center’s Christmas carol service in Lagos State.

The singer faced criticisms for performing his hit song “Only Fine Girl” during a drama presentation at the church’s event.

In response to the backlash, Spyro, 33, took to his X account to clarify the situation, stating that despite being a celebrity, he has the right to serve God and can worship like any other member of the church.

The singer, who gained spotlight in 2023 with the song ‘who is your guy’, stressed that, regardless of his celebrity status, he retains the right to serve God and engage in worship like any other member of the church.

“Because I am a celebrity, doesn’t make me human?? I can serve God like the rest of you naw. I’ve been a member of Harvesters for well over 7 years, and I serve in two departments.”

The ‘Who is your guy’ crooner explained that the video circulating on social media captured a segment of a drama presentation he participated in at the church’s annual carol service called Fantasia.

“The clip making rounds on social media is off a drama I took part of at our annual carol service called Fantasia.”

[READ ALSO:] VIDEO: My Marital Issues Got Me Depressed For A Long Time — Emeka Ike

1. I’ve been a member of Harvesters for well over 7 years, and I serve in two departments Advertisement 2. The clip making rounds on social media is off a drama I took part of at our annual carol service called Fantasia 3. The Carol was completely FREE for all. The tickets were free!

👇🏼 — Spyro (@spyro__Official) December 18, 2023

Spyro further stressed that the carol service was free for all attendees, with complimentary tickets.

“The Carol was completely FREE for all. The tickets were free!” he said.

“So pls understand that I am Human, a Christian and I serve in a real church!!!”.

He concluded by urging understanding, emphasising his humanity, Christian faith, and active participation in a genuine church community.

The event flyer showed that other celebrities, including Daniel Effiong, Bisola Ayeola, Dorathy Bachor, Sharon Ooja, Uzor Arukwe, Adeh Gbolahan, and Kenneth Ophopho, were also invited to participate in the Christmas carol service.