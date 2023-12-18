Nigeria’s Eniola Bolaji Wins Gold And Qualifies For Paris 2024 Paralympics

Nigeria’s Eniola Bolaji has continued her dominance in para badminton by qualifying for the the Paralympics in Paris next year.

Eniola won the gold medal in women single at 5th Pazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2023 by defeating women’s world number five, three and one in the Women’s Singles of the SL-3 category of the championship.

Bolaji, who created a stir winning the Spanish Open Para Badminton International on her first international debut in 2021, has been unbeaten in 2023 winning the Uganda International 2023 before clinching three gold medals at the Africa Para Badminton Championships in Kampala, Uganda.

Eniola continued her impressive run at the Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2023 beating World number one Syakuroh Qonitah from Indonesia 21-7, 13-21, 21-11 to the gold medal in the Women’s singles SL3.

Enroute the final, Eniola in the First Round of the championship, beat Emoma Ivanovna from Bulgaria 21-10,21-8 to proceed to the Second Round where she succeeded in subduing Mandeep Kaur from India 21-16,21-17(2-0) to book her place to the quarter final

At the Quarter Final, Bolaji beat Manasi JOSHI also from India 21-13,21-11 to secure a berth in the Semi-Final of the category. There, she prevailed on Zuxian XIAO from China 21-13,20-22,21-15 to book her place into the final.

This success recorded by Eniola has also qualified her for the Paralympics in Paris next year.

While hailing the strings of achievements recorded by the player, the President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih said given the determination and willpower of the athlete, it did not come as a surprise that she won.

He further asserted the resolve of the Federation to support all athletes competing and carrying Nigeria’s flag at any level.

Orbih expressed his delight at the development and congratulated the player on this momentous success.

In her reaction, Bolaji expressed appreciation to the Federations for their support.

“I am very thankful to Badminton Confederation of Africa and the Badminton Federation of Nigeria who have supported me and sent me to Spain,” she re-acted after her victory.