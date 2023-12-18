Supreme Court To Decide Yusuf, Gawuna’s Fate Thursday

The Supreme Court is poised to convene this Thursday to deliberate on the appeal filed by Kabiru Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) following the Court of Appeal’s affirmation of the Election Petition Tribunal’s decision to overturn his election victory.

Confirming this development to Channels Television, the Commissioner of Information, Baba Dantiye, affirmed the scheduled hearing, which holds significant implications for the Kano State governorship seat.

Both the Appeal Court and the Tribunal upheld the stance that Nasiru Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, emerged victorious in the election.

Consequently, both courts directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to revoke the Certificate of Return previously issued to Yusuf and reissue it to Gawuna, recognising him as the state’s duly elected governor.

However, Yusuf, who was sworn in as governor in May, approached the apex court to challenge the decisions of the lower courts.

In response to the pending Supreme Court session, Dantiye said, “The forthcoming Supreme Court hearing is crucial in determining the election outcome. We await the court’s decision and hope for a resolution that upholds justice.”

The imminent Supreme Court session has heightened anticipation across the state as stakeholders eagerly await the final verdict that will ultimately determine the rightful occupant of the Kano State governorship position.