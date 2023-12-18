Victors: Osimhen, Boniface Soar As African Stars Shine In Europe 

Victor Osimhen followed up being voted African Player of the Year by scoring for Napoli in a 2-1 Serie A victory over Cagliari at the weekend.

Last week in Morocco, the prolific scorer for his club and country became the first Nigerian winner of the award since Nwankwo Kanu in 1999.

Osimhen began his professional career with Wolfsburg in 2017 and also played for Belgian and French clubs before joining Napoli three years ago.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND: MOHAMMED KUDUS (West Ham Utd)

Ghana forward Kudus scored twice as West Ham beat Wolves 3-0 at the London Stadium, taking his Premier League tally to five. The 23-year-old rifled home a left-footed shot from outside the box to open the scoring in the 22nd minute and netted with his right 10 minutes later. Lucas Paqueta provided both assists.

NICOLAS JACKSON (Chelsea)

Senegal forward Jackson scored his seventh Premier League goal of the season as Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Jackson, 22, tapped into an empty net just after the hour mark after a cross from Cole Palmer.

ITALY: VICTOR OSIMHEN (Napoli)

The Nigerian soared between two defenders to head defending Serie A champions Napoli into the lead off a cross in a home victory over lowly Cagliari. It was the seventh goal of the league campaign for the 24-year-old. Napoli lie fifth, 14 points behind frontrunners Inter Milan.

GERMANY: VICTOR BONIFACE (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leverkusen striker Boniface showed his quality in a 3-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt, which consolidated his side’s grip on top spot. Boniface gave Leverkusen an early lead when he blasted a shot under Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp for his ninth goal of the season. The Nigerian then laid on goals for Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz to seal Leverkusen’s 21st win in 24 games in all competitions this season.

FRANCE: STEVE MOUNIE (Brest)

Brest captain and Benin forward Mounie scored his third goal of the Ligue 1 campaign 12 minutes after half-time in Nantes to increase the visitors’ lead and leave them fifth in the table. A header from a corner rebounded off the chest of a Nantes defender and Mounie reacted quickest to slam the ball into the net.

