I Haven’t Received Allocations For Six Months, Says Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, on Tuesday, said he has not received the allocation to his office in the last six months, noting that he has been running the office on personal sacrifices and goodwill.

He stated this at the commissioning of the secretariat of the Correspondents Chapel of the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benin City.

Present at the event include personalities such as Anslem Ojezua, Oserhiemen Osunbor and Matthew Urhoghide, who are also aspirants in the 2024 Edo governorship race.

Shaibu said he is an aspirant for the Edo State 2024 governorship election and that he would continue to identify with the media which saved his life under the military before the return to democracy in 1999.

He said, “I am your ambassador anywhere I am. This is not because of politics, but because of what you have done to save my life in the cause of doing your work.

“I would have done more, but you know there is tension between the governor, (Godwin Obaseki), and I and for six months, no allocation to my office, so whatever I am doing is contributions from friends and my goodwill and I am still standing very strong, I will continue to be strong, because for me, Edo should be one, Edo at every time should be paramount in our minds.

“I wouldn’t have been deputy governor today if I am not alive, but there was a journalist that investigated and wrote a report, saved my life in the hands of the military.”

He reiterated his commitment to putting the state first and vowed to strengthen the institution responsible for putting him in power.