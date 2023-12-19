Lalong Confirms Resignation From Tinubu’s Cabinet, Proceeds To Senate

Ex-Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, on Tuesday, confirmed his resignation as Minister of Labour and Employment.

Lalong said he officially tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu to enable him take his seat at the Senator Representing Plateau South Senatorial District.

In a letter submitted to the President on Tuesday, the Minister reminded the President that after exhaustive legal processes, the Court of Appeal declared him as the duly elected Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

Lalong said the decision for his resignation was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that the President placed on him as a Minister in his cabinet having served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council which delivered victory for the APC.

He said, “However, after extensive consultations with Your Excellency, critical stakeholders and my constituents, it has become expedient for me to proceed and take my seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of your Government and the growth of our democracy at large”.