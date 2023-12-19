Makinde Presents Staff Of Office To Soun Of Ogbomoso

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has presented the staff and instrument of office to the new Soun of Ogbomoso, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III.

He charged the new monarch to work for the unity of Ogbomoso land and the Council of Obas and Chiefs in the state.

The governor stated this on Tuesday at the event held at the Soun Township Stadium, Ogbomoso, which had in attendance former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mohood Olalekan Balogun, who was represented, among others.

Governor Makinde equally advised members of the Ruling Houses contending over the Soun stool to withdraw their cases from the court forthwith as a show of love for Ogbomosoland.

Makinde, who promised to ensure the continued progress of Ogbomosoland and the entire state, urged the traditional rulers to support the government to build a society where residents are law-abiding and respecters of the rule of law, adding that the state will soon have a law in this regard.

Makinde called on the new Soun to work with other Obas in the state to ensure a functional Council of Obas and Chiefs in the state so that traditional rulers can contribute their quota towards the development of Oyo State.

He said, “It is a great honor to be here today to celebrate the coronation and presentation of the Staff of Office to the 21st Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, Orumogege III.

“I rejoice with the sons and daughters of Ogbomoso both at home and in the Diaspora.

“I have two or three points to make. I discussed with Kabiyesi privately on the steps that must be taken to ensure the unity of Ogbomosoland. But it is not just Ogbomosoland, you must also work for the unity of the traditional Council in Oyo State.

“Several years before I came into office, the was no central traditional Council. So, I do hope, with the coronation and Staff of Office, you will now work assiduously to ensure that we have Oyo State Council of Traditional Rulers and make it functional again.

“In the 2024 budget, the complete reconstruction of the House of Assembly and House of Chiefs have been captured. So, there will be a conducive atmosphere and environment for you and our traditional rulers to hold your meetings and contribute towards the development of Oyo State.

“The other thing I want to say is about the people who also contested the throne with Oba Ghandi. As of last week, some of you were still in court. What I can say is that contesting for the throne is behind us and I look forward to them withdrawing the cases in court by the end of this week as a show of love for Ogbomosoland.

“So, the people fighting should stop forthwith but if they fail to stop, as the Executive Governor of Oyo State, I will join the fight to ensure peace and progress of Ogbomosoland.

“I believe in constitutional roles for our traditional rulers and there is a new authority in Oyo State called Rule of Law Enforcement Authority. It is with the House of Assembly and it will soon be passed into law and I want your support and that of other traditional rulers in the state.

“On behalf of the Ogbomoso sons and daughters and the good people of Oyo State, I wish Kabiyesi a long, peaceful and successful reign.”