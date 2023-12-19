Policeman Kills Colleague In Rivers, Commits Suicide

An Inspector in the Rivers State Police Command has committed suicide after he reportedly shot his colleague – Monday Gbaramana – dead.

The police operative identified as Inspector Nelson Abuante reportedly shot his colleague on Sunday at Nyogor-Lueku in the Khana Local Government Area of the state.

Both of them who are attached to the Taabaa Division of the Command had gone to arrest a suspect in the community following a complaint by the suspect’s mother.

Trouble however started when the suspect Akere Akpobari resisted the attempt to arrest him. In the ensuing melee, Inspector Abuante accidentally shot Inspector Gbaramana.

Gbaramana sustained injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital. But the matter worsened when the vehicle conveying them ran out of petrol, leading to Gbaramana’s death.

Once he realised this, Abuante turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

In the wake of the incident, the police spokesperson in Rivers Grace Iringe-Koko said “both bodies have been deposited at the mortuary while investigations are ongoing”.