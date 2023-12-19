Supreme Court Reserves Judgement On PDP, LP Suits Challenging Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on two appeals by the Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party, challenging the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos state.

A five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro reserved it after hearing the appeals of the Lagos state governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-favour, and the People’s democratic party candidate, Mr Azeez Adediran.

Back in November, the Court of Appeal in Lagos affirmed the judgment of the tribunal, confirming the return of Sanwo-Olu and Obafemi Hamzat as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu had polled 762,134 votes to defeat his close challenger, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP), who scored 312,329 votes. Abdulazeez Adediran, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came a distant third with 62,449 votes.

Not satisfied, the LP and PDP candidates approached the Lagos State Election Petitions Tribunal to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

In its ruling on September 25, the tribunal dismissed Adediran and Rhodes-Vivour’s suit seeking to nullify the victory of Sanwo-Olu at the poll.

Displeased with the verdict, on October 13, Jandor filed 34 grounds of appeal challenging the judgment of the tribunal.

Ruling on the appeal on Wednesday, the appellate court dismissed the suit filed by the Labour Party’s governorship candidate for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous decision, the three-man pane led by Justice by Justice Yargata Nimpa affirmed Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat as Governor and Deputy Governor of Lagos State.