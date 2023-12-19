Traditional Ruler, 21 Others Kidnapped In Taraba

Twenty-one people, including the 3rd class Chief of the community Alhaji Umaru Nyala, have been kidnapped in the Pupule community of Yorro local Government Area of Taraba State.

They were picked by heavily armed gunmen suspected to be kidnappers who invaded the village at about 2:00 am on Tuesday, shooting sporadically in different parts of the community.

An eyewitness who spoke to Channels Television disclosed that among the 22 people kidnapped was a pregnant woman, people of the same family, and the son of the 3rd class chief and his security orderly.

This is the third time in the series that kidnapping for ransom happened in the village in less than six months without any suspect arrested.

The eyewitness also revealed that residents are now living in fear in the community as some are seen fleeing the village for haven.

The Police are yet to confirm the incident, saying that they have dispatched their tactical squad to the scene for investigation to unravel more details of the incident.