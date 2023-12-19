‘Your First Steps Are Correct’, Odili Tells Fubara

Former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili says he is satisfied with the decisions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara since his inauguration in May.

Dr Odili made this assertion at the 3rd Convocation and 6th Founders’ Day ceremonies of Pamo University of Medical Sciences, where he said “the governor has hit the ground running. A good dance begins with the first step. Your first steps are correct.

“There is no doubt that you will dance well.”

This declaration is coming amid uneasy calm in Rivers state as the rift between Nyesom Wike and Fubara split lawmakers in the House with 27 of them defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a party in whose central government Wike currently serves as minister

It needed the intervention of President Bola Tinubu to broker some level of peace between the two parties on Monday.

Dr. Odili who was the Governor between 1999 and 2007 expressed confidence that Governor Fubara will perform well, judging by his actions so far.

He told Governor Fubara who is the Special Visitor to the institution that governance is not an easy business, but that his institution will continue to hold him in prayers to succeed well